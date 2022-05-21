Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.32 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $51.51 million and $6.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

