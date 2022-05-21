Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €48.05 ($50.05) and last traded at €48.40 ($50.42). Approximately 35,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.70 ($50.73).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($54.90) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market cap of $416.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

