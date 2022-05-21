Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,110 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 306,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,283. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

