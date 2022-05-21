Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $37.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 95,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 267,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.41. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.