CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $381,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,275. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

