Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to post sales of $786.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.00 million and the highest is $802.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

CMA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. 1,655,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

