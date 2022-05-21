Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $84.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,801. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,049,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,050,000 after buying an additional 151,571 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,802,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,241,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.