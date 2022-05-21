CIBC Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.47.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.48 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4550708 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

