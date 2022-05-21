Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Shares Down 0.6%

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.65. 1,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.