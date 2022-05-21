Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 21.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08).

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

