CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $36,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.20. 748,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.22. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.