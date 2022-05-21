CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,740 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $34,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,110 shares of company stock worth $4,182,059. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. 2,403,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

