Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

