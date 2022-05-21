Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
