Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

