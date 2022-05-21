BSClaunch (BSL) Market Capitalization Reaches $18,516.87

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $18,516.87 and $1,393.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

