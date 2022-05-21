Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $141.38

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. 163,998,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,063,281. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
