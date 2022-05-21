Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $141.38

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. 163,998,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,063,281. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.