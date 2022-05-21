Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Methanex reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Methanex by 23.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 25.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 372,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,372. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

