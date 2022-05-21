Brokerages Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.