BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.71 ($55.95) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($72.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.61.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

