bitCNY Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

