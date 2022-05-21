Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.99). 11,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 123,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Beeks Trading from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £105.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

