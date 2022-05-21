Baader Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bechtle stock opened at €41.67 ($43.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.82. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €39.51 ($41.16) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($72.46). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

