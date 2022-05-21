Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,770 to GBX 4,136. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ashtead Group traded as low as GBX 3,685 ($45.43) and last traded at GBX 3,692 ($45.51), with a volume of 119049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,833 ($47.25).

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,950 ($61.02) to GBX 4,625 ($57.01) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($62.25) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.98) to GBX 5,940 ($73.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,350.11 ($65.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £17.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,560.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,260.09.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

