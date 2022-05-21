ArGoApp Price Reaches $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

