Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.42. 2,000,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,582. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

