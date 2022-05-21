Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $517.89

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

GWW stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $464.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.10. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

