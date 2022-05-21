Analysts Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Price Target at €33.93

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.80 ($34.17).

RNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Renault stock traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €24.12 ($25.12). 1,531,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.69. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($104.90).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

