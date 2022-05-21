Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $74.69

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Newmont stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.19. 6,102,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,109. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.
About Newmont (Get Rating)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
