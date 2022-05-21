Analysts Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). Invacare reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVC shares. StockNews.com cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Invacare by 77.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invacare in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invacare by 200.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,337. Invacare has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

