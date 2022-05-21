American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of American Express worth $151,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,157. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

