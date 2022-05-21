AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. 1stdibs.Com accounts for 0.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 295,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

