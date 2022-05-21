Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,905 shares of company stock worth $4,604,294. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

