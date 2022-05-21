Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 200.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 241,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

