AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 187,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

