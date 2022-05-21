Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €270.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €195.58 ($203.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.62. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

