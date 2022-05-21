$637.79 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $637.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.02 million. FirstCash posted sales of $389.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 139,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,329. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

