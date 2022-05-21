$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Semrush reported sales of $45.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $249.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $250.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $312.38 million, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $314.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semrush.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 386,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.