$458.45 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will post $458.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.50 million. Materion reported sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 150,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.30. Materion has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $18,862,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $8,613,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $6,256,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.