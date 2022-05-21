$387.33 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post $387.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 458,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

