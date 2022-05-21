$37.27 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post $37.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.33 million to $39.21 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.13 million to $161.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 46,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

