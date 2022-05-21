30,719 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $107.45 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

