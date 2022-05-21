$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,308. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.