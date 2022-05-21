$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $29.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $162.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.41 million to $165.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.88 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $272.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

PRTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 270,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,434. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

