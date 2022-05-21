19,350 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 746,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,232,000 after buying an additional 72,406 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,776,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,544,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 499,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

BAC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 62,379,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,434,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $272.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.