173,728 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,835 shares of company stock worth $558,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $807.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

