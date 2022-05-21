$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CMLS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.67.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

