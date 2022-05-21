-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,862. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.