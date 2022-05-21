$0.17 EPS Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 146,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

