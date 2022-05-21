$0.14 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AQN remained flat at $$14.42 during trading on Friday. 2,800,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

