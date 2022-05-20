ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $36.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 1,253,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,575. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.